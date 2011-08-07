RECORD-SETTING WIN: Thompson reaches career rushing mark; Blue Raiders crush Milton Hershey

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Top Raider

rushers

Jalen Thompson (left) topped the Middletown Blue Raiders career rushing record of Rodney Ramsey (right). Here are the Top 5 after Thompson.

Rodney Ramsey

2006-2008, 3,409 yards

Mike Corradi

1991-1993, 3,301 yards

Scott Eberly

1987-1989, 3,135 yards

Earl Brown

1971-1973, 2,697 yards

Tony Colston

1961-1963, 2,894 yards

Senior running back Jaelen Thompson set a new career rushing record and the Blue Raiders routed host Milton Hershey 49-20 on Friday night for their ninth straight victory.



The win landed the Raiders in sole possession of the top spot in the Mid-Penn Capital Division and solidified their ranking as the No. 1 team in District III 3A rankings.



Behind Thompson and backfield running mate Brady Fox, the Middletown offense rolled up 334 yards and six touchdowns against the previously once-beaten Spartans. A seventh touchdown came on an interception return by Tyreer Mills in the second quarter.

Photos by Jodi Ocker -- Tyreer Mills and Brady Fox work on coralling a kickoff on Friday in Middletown’s 49-20 win vs. Milton Hershey.



Thompson has 3,425 career rushing yards, passing the 3,409 yards by Rodney Ramsey, whose last season was in 2008.



“I could not have done it without the line and I feel that we set the record as a team,” Thompson said.



But because of the performance by the offense and the equally impressive efforts of the defense and special teams, the victory could not be attributed to just one area. Brett Myers called it a total team effort.



“These guys always work hard and they love to compete against each other in practices, and that’s what makes them successful,” Myers said following the win that kept the Raiders’ winning streak intact.



Just one team, Steelton-Highspire, stands in the way of a perfect regular season for the Middletown team. The Rollers will visit War Memorial Field on Friday night when the Blue Raiders will be celebrating Senior Night.



Because of the depth and big numbers on the team’s roster, Myers and his coaching staff have the luxury of using several players exclusively on either offense or defense. That, according to the coach, has been a big plus as well.



“We have times at practices when we have 1s going against 1s,” he noted.



With its large number of players on its roster, Milton Hershey also has that advantage. But the Spartans numbers did not add up to the success that the Blue Raiders enjoyed Friday night in front of a big crowd at Henry Hershey Field. The Raiders struck quickly and often and handed the Spartans just their second loss of the season, spoiling Milton Hershey’s own senior recognition evening.



It did not take long for the Raiders to put some points on the scoreboard. Milton Hershey won the coin toss and elected to defer, which turned out to work against the home team.

After starting at their own 21 following the opening kickoff, the Blue Raiders made short work of their first possession when Thompson broke off a 68-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the drive. Thompson ran through a big gap on the right side and sprinted past the shocked Spartan defenders for the fast score. Donovan Brady made his first of 7 extra point kicks to make it a 7-0 game just 1:37 in.



The Spartans started off on the right foot following the kickoff by picking up 30 yards on a first-down pass from Keonte Lucas. But a personal foul on the next play set the stage for failure for the home team.

The Spartans got a couple breaks, however, when a punt rolled dead at the 5 yard line and a Chase Snavely pass was intercepted five plays later. After reaching the Middletown 12 in five plays, a promising drive was turned away when Tristan Maxwell and Kyle Truesdale sacked Lucas for a 12-yard loss on third and six. Lucas got the 12 back on a fourth down run, but came up short of a first down.



A huge run by Tyreer Mills on first down was wiped out by a Raider penalty that temporarily set the Middletown offense back. But runs by Thompson, Snavely and Fox got the Raiders out of trouble. On third and 9 from the 39, Snavely hooked up with Mills for a 31-yard pass play and a face mask penalty against the Spartans moved the ball to the 15 as the first quarter clock wound down.



On the first play of the second quarter, Fox went right on a sweep and picked up a good block by Jose Lopez that keyed Fox’s 9-yard touchdown run. The Raiders now led by a 14-0 score.



The defensive heroes were many for the Middletown side and Bobby Graham, Blake Jacoby, Hunter Landis, Haden Landis and Truesdale led the way on Milton Hershey’s ensuing series, a drive that started at the 20 and ended at the 42. On fourth and 13 Lucas’ punt was partially blocked by Ethan Newton and the Middletown offense was back on the field at the Raiders’ 45.



Newton, Griffen Radabaugh, Tommy Staker, Trey Michal, Brendan Douglass and tight end Malik Noon, a group that dominated the line of scrimmage throughout, cleared the way for Middletown’s third touchdown. Thompson capped the five-play drive with a 38-yard scoring run right through the heart of the Spartans’ defense with 5:59 left in the first half.

Trying to recover from the 21-0 deficit, Lucas and his mates tried to make something happen through the air. But, that, too, turned against the host ream when Mills picked off Lucas’ third down throw at the 33 and raced uncontested to the end zone for yet another tally. With their team now up by a 28-0 count, the Middletown fans were ecstatic.



Down but not out, the Spartans came back and finally got on the scoreboard on a 59-yard touchdown run by Jibri Bones with 3:32 left in the first half. Unfazed by the Milton Hershey touchdown, the Blue Raiders responded with yet another touchdown a minute later.

On second and 10, Snavely connected with Lopez for a 25 yard gain to the Milton Hershey 39. This time Fox went left and settled in behind the blocks of several of his teammates before cutting back to the right and racing into the end zone at the 2:20 mark.



The Spartans’ best offensive weapon is Lucas, and he proved that by starting off Milton Hershey’s possession with a big 45-yard run to the Middletown 32. Other carries by Bones moved the host team to the Raiders’ 4 yard line with the seconds ticking away. On third down, however, Lucas was stopped a yard shy of the goal line on the final play of the first half and the Middletown side held its 35-7 lead.



Noon’s tackle of Mark Johnson on a nearly botched kickoff return gave the Spartans less than desirable field position at their own 12 to start the second half. And the Middletown defense made sure their hosts would not get out of the hole. Tre Leach’s coverage on second and 8 forced an incomplete pass and a third down throw was nearly intercepted by Truesdale, who actually caught the ball out of bounds.



A short punt gave the Raiders possession at the Milton Hershey 45 and led to Middletown’s sixth touchdown of the game. Runs by Thompson, Snavely and Fox moved the ball to the Milton Hershey 11. On the sixth run of the series Thompson went 10 yards to the 1, eclipsing the school rushing record.



Following the record-setting run, Snavely scored on a keeper at the 7:43 mark and boosted the Middletown advantage to 42-7.



With the mercy clock now running, the Spartans responded with a 12-play drive that covered 82 yards and resulted in a touchdown with 2:05 left in the third quarter. The Spartans attempted an onsides kick, but Leach corralled the ball at the hosts’ 48, setting up one final scoring drive for the Raiders.



Fox went 10 yards on first down, Thompson added a 14-yard dash on the next play and Fox added 8 more on the final play of the period. A Milton Hershey penalty gave the Raiders a first and goal at the 8.



On the initial play of the fourth quarter, Fox alertly picked up a fumbled exchange and raced around left end for the six pointer that put the game out of reach at 49-14. The Spartans scored on a 63-yard pass from Lucas to Keliel Riggs with 10:05 left but came up empty on a final drive after the Raiders had run six minutes off the clock.

NEXT UP--The Blue Raiders host Steelton-Highspire at War Memorial Field 7 p.m. Friday